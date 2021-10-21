Deal on U.S. social spending bill not happening soon -Senator Manchin

Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chair Joe Manchin (D-WV) walks through Dirksen Senate Office Building on his way to a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The White House and congressional Democrats are unlikely to reach a deal this week on a framework for wide-ranging investments to expand social programs and attack climate change, moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said on Wednesday.

"This is not going to happen anytime soon," Manchin told reporters, noting that "good progress" in negotiations was being made but that many details remained to be settled.

Reporting by Richard Cowan Editing by Chris Reese

