Death toll from Florida condo collapse death toll rises to 94

Search teams walk by the remains of the Surfside's Champlain Towers South condominium in Miami, Florida, U.S., July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

July 12 (Reuters) - The death toll from the partial collapse of a condominium near Miami rose by four to 94 on Monday, with 22 people still unaccounted for as workers continued to sift through the rubble of the building, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

Due to the passage of time, officials are increasingly relying on the medical examiner to identify recovered bodies, a process that is "very methodical" and takes time, Levine Cava said at a briefing.

