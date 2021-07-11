Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Death toll in Miami-area condo collapse rises to 90, mayor says

1 minute read

A man places flowers on a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Surfside's Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in Miami, Florida, U.S., July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

July 11 (Reuters) - The death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condominium rose to 90 on Sunday from 86, as crews continued their grim search for human remains in the building's wreckage, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

Another 31 people were still "potentially unaccounted for," with many feared dead in the concrete and steel rubble of the 12-story oceanfront building in Surfside that partially collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24, Levine Cava said at a briefing.

"The numbers are fluid and they will continue to change as these efforts continue,” she said.

Reporting by Peter Szekely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 2:42 PM UTCDeath toll in Miami-area condo collapse rises to 90, mayor says

The death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condominium rose to 90 on Sunday from 86, as crews continued their grim search for human remains in the building's wreckage, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

United StatesCharlottesville removes Confederate statue at center of deadly 2017 protest
United StatesConfirmed death toll in Miami condo collapse reaches 86, mayor says
United StatesFencing around U.S. Capitol removed six months after deadly Jan. 6 attack
United StatesMultinationals tax shift unlikely until 2022, says Yellen