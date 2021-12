The First Presbyterian Church is seen destroyed in the aftermath of a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, U.S. December 13, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a string of tornadoes that tore through six states rose to 74 with at least 109 people still missing, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on Monday. He said the number of fatalities would likely rise in the coming days.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb Editing by Chris Reese

