Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Death toll rises to 27 at Miami-area condominium collapse - AP

1 minute read

The partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished in Surfside, Florida, U.S., July 4, 2021. Picture taken July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

SURFSIDE, Fla., July 5 (Reuters) - Three more bodies were found in the debris of a partially collapsed Miami-area condominium on Monday, bringing the total dead to 27, after the remaining parts of the complex were demolished overnight, the Associated Press reported.

The bodies were found after suspended search-and-rescue efforts resumed following the managed demolition of the remaining part of Champlain Towers South complex in Surfside, where many remain missing, the AP reported that Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members.

Created by Sonya Hepinstall, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 10:09 AM UTCCollapsed Florida condo demolished ahead of storm, search to resume

The partially collapsed Miami-area condo where 24 people are confirmed dead was demolished on Sunday night, ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa.

United StatesTropical storm Elsa nears landfall in Cuba around Bay of Pigs
United StatesAmericans' July Fourth festivities sparkle after last year's pandemic cancellations
United StatesCelebrating nation's birth, Biden urges Americans to help end COVID-19 pandemic
United StatesLetter from Surfside: Tourists and locals united in mourning