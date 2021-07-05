Death toll rises to 27 at Miami-area condominium collapse - AP

The partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished in Surfside, Florida, U.S., July 4, 2021. Picture taken July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

SURFSIDE, Fla., July 5 (Reuters) - Three more bodies were found in the debris of a partially collapsed Miami-area condominium on Monday, bringing the total dead to 27, after the remaining parts of the complex were demolished overnight, the Associated Press reported.

The bodies were found after suspended search-and-rescue efforts resumed following the managed demolition of the remaining part of Champlain Towers South complex in Surfside, where many remain missing, the AP reported that Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members.

