Skip to main content

United States

Debt limit hike headed to passage in U.S. House

1 minute read

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks from the House floor to her office at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 12, 2021. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to pass legislation raising the Treasury Department's borrowing limit to $28.9 trillion, averting a debt default that otherwise could have occurred around Oct. 18.

President Joe Biden is expected to promptly sign the bill into law. The new level of borrowing authority is expected to be exhausted around Dec. 3, requiring Congress to act again before then.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Scott Malone

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · October 12, 2021 · 6:06 PM UTC

U.S. Supreme Court leans toward letting Kentucky official defend abortion law

In another case stemming from a restrictive abortion law, U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled a willingness to let Kentucky's Republican attorney general defend his state's statute - struck down by lower courts - after its Democratic governor dropped the case.

United States
Progressives in U.S. Congress open to cutting cost, not scope, of Biden bill
United States
U.S. should face up to 'shameful past' with tribal nations, VP Harris says
United States
Former Wake Forest coach's U.S. college scandal charges could be dropped in deal
United States
U.S. Jan. 6 panel to advance contempt charges if subpoenas not followed -Cheney