Defendants rest case in Georgia trial for killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Attorney Lee Merritt speaks during a news conference outside the Glynn County Courthouse while Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan are tried over the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, in Brunswick, Georgia, U.S., November 18, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The three defendants on trial for murdering Ahmaud Arbery after he ran through their neighborhood in Georgia last year rested their cases on Thursday, and prosecutors said they would not call any rebuttal witnesses.

The jury was told to return on Monday morning to the Glynn County Superior Court in Brunswick for closing arguments.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jonathan Allen, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.