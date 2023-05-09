Delek says no injuries from fire at El Dorado, Arkansas refinery















May 8 (Reuters) - A fire that broke out at Delek's 83,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) El Dorado, Arkansas refinery has been extinguished with no injuries reported, a company spokesperson told Reuters by phone on Monday.

"This evening a lightning struck a slurry tank at the El Dorado, refinery causing a fire. The fire was extinguished immediately," the spokesperson said.

"No injuries were caused by the fire and all personnel were accounted for."

The spokesperson added that Delek is not anticipating any operational impact due to the fire.

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.