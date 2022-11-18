Republican firebrand Boebert wins House re-election after Democrat concedes
Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, a polarizing Republican who gained a national reputation during her first term with her combative brand of politics, will return to the U.S. House after her Democratic opponent conceded on Friday.
In a Facebook video, Adam Frisch said he had conceded the race, which had been too close to call and seemed destined for a recount.
Boebert rose to prominence in 2020 when she refused to close her gun-themed restaurant in accordance with Colorado's COVID-19 restrictions, endearing her to many in a mostly rural district where opposition to government efforts to contain the pandemic ran high.
