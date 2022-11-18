Republican firebrand Boebert wins House re-election after Democrat concedes

[1/3] U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) waves after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, U.S., August 6, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder















Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, a polarizing Republican who gained a national reputation during her first term with her combative brand of politics, will return to the U.S. House after her Democratic opponent conceded on Friday.

In a Facebook video, Adam Frisch said he had conceded the race, which had been too close to call and seemed destined for a recount.

Boebert rose to prominence in 2020 when she refused to close her gun-themed restaurant in accordance with Colorado's COVID-19 restrictions, endearing her to many in a mostly rural district where opposition to government efforts to contain the pandemic ran high.

Reporting By Christopher Gallagher and Paul Grant; Editing by Mark Porter











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.