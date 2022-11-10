Democrat lawmaker Castor says Republicans want to nix climate committee

[1/2] House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis Chair Kathy Castor attends a discussion on how the United States and allies can bolster climate action and change the trajectory of global warming at COP27 climate summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Emilie Madi















SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 10 (Reuters) - If Republicans take control of the U.S. House of Representatives they are likely to "nix" the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, the committee's chair Democratic Representative Kathy Castor said on Thursday at the COP27 climate summit.

Speaking on the same panel, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats and Republicans in the House of Representatives would have to work together on climate issues, and criticised lawmakers who disagree global warming is a real problem.

Reporting by William James and Valerie Volcovici, writing by Nafisa Eltahir. Editing by Jane Merriman











