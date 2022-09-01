Democrat Mary Peltola wins special election to fill Alaska's U.S. House seat

U.S. House candidate Mary Peltola reacts at her campaign party at 49th State Brewing in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S. August 16, 2022. REUTERS/Kerry Tasker

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Mary Peltola, a Democratic former state lawmaker and the first Native American woman to represent Alaska in Congress, won a special election to fill the state's sole U.S. House seat, the Alaska Division of Elections announced on Wednesday.

She will finish the remainder of the term of Republican Representative Don Young, who died earlier this year, and will face re-election on Nov. 8.

Reporting by Moira Warburton in Seattle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.