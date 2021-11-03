Democrat McAuliffe concedes Va. governor's race to Republican Youngkin

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Democratic former Governor Terry McAuliffe on Wednesday conceded the Virginia governor's race to Republican Glenn Youngkin, a former private equity executive who earlier claimed victory in Tuesday's vote. read more

McAuliffe acknowledged his campaign "came up short" and congratulated Youngkin on his victory, adding in a statement that he was "confident that the long-term path of Virginia is toward inclusion, openness and tolerance for all."

Reporting by Jason Lange; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

