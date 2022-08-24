Democrat Pat Ryan wins special election for U.S. House in New York

Pat Ryan, the Democratic nominee in a special election for New York's 19th Congressional District, addresses supporters in Woodstock, New York, U.S. August 16, 2022. REUTERS/Joseph Ax

WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Democrat Pat Ryan won a special election for a New York State seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, a role he will fill through early January, Edison Research projected on Tuesday.

Ryan beat Republican Marc Molinaro in the first competitive House contest since the U.S. Supreme Court in June eliminated the nationwide right to abortion.

Reporting by Scott Malone

