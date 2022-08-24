1 minute read
Democrat Pat Ryan wins special election for U.S. House in New York
WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Democrat Pat Ryan won a special election for a New York State seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, a role he will fill through early January, Edison Research projected on Tuesday.
Ryan beat Republican Marc Molinaro in the first competitive House contest since the U.S. Supreme Court in June eliminated the nationwide right to abortion.
Reporting by Scott Malone
