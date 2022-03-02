Democrat Ramirez advances to primary runoff election in Texas' 15th congressional district- AP

WASHINGTON, Mar 2 (Reuters) - Democrat Ruben Ramirez, an attorney and Army veteran, advanced to a primary runoff election in Texas' 15th congressional district, the Associated Press reported early on Wednesday.

The 15th district was redrawn in 2021 and is now more favorable for Republicans, experts say, meaning the race in the will be tightly contested by both sides in the November elections for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Moira Warburton and Makini Brice in Washington, and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Ross Colvin and Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.