Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United StatesDemocratic fundraising arm outraised Republican peer by $2.4 million in April

Reuters
2 minute read

The fundraising arm of the U.S. Democratic Party raised $15.6 million in April, topping the $13.2 million raised by its Republican counterpart, Federal Election Commission filings showed on Thursday.

However, the Republican National Committee had $90 million cash on hand going into May, still significantly more than the Democratic National Committee's $56.4 million.

Dozens of large U.S. companies have said they would halt donations to House of Representatives Republicans who supported attempts by former President Donald Trump to overturn his November election defeat.

On average, those lawmakers raised less in campaign funds in the first three months of the year than those who opposed it, federal records showed last month. read more

Individual donations of $200 or less have made up a growing share of campaign money in recent years. That trend had accelerated with the rise of anti-establishment political figures. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · May 20, 2021 · 8:59 PM UTCBiden, saying 'silence is complicity,' signs COVID hate crimes bill into law

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act that overwhelmingly passed Congress in a rare show of bipartisanship following a spate of high-profile attacks on Asian Americans in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

United StatesHouse Republican votes for U.S. Capitol riot plan a blow to Kevin McCarthy
United StatesMcDonald's is sued for $10 billion for alleged bias against Black-owned media
United StatesU.S. Senate panel approves key Biden judicial pick Jackson
United StatesBiden orders U.S. agencies to assess, mitigate risks of climate change