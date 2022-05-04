Democratic U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown beats progressive challenger in Ohio primary, AP projects

Newly-seated U.S. Representative Shontel Brown (D-OH) reacts after being sworn in as a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, at the feet of a statue of civil rights leader Rosa Parks at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. November 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - Moderate Democratic U.S. Representative Shontel Brown held off a primary election challenge by progressive Nina Turner in Ohio's 11th congressional district, which will likely allow her to keep her safely Democratic seat, Associated Press projected.

Reporting by Moira Warburton; Editing by Scott Malone and Alistair Bell

