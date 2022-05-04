1 minute read
Democratic U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown beats progressive challenger in Ohio primary, AP projects
WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - Moderate Democratic U.S. Representative Shontel Brown held off a primary election challenge by progressive Nina Turner in Ohio's 11th congressional district, which will likely allow her to keep her safely Democratic seat, Associated Press projected.
Reporting by Moira Warburton; Editing by Scott Malone and Alistair Bell
