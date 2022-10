Democratic U.S. senator wants probe into Saudi stake in Twitter

[1/2] U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) speaks at an event opening a temporary memorial honoring 45,000 lives lost due to gun violence in 2020 on the National Mall near the Washington Monument in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis















WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said Monday he wants a U.S. national security review of Saudi Arabia's stake in Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover of the social media website.

Murphy said he was asking the Committee on Foreign Investment — which reviews acquisitions of U.S. businesses by foreign buyers — "to conduct an investigation into the national security implications of Saudi Arabia's purchase of Twitter."

On Friday, Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Company and the private office of Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal said they will continue their ownership of Twitter shares valued at $1.89 billion, according to a statement tweeted by Prince Alwaleed.

Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul











