Democrats' $430 billion climate, drug bill gets enough votes to pass U.S. House

The dome of the U.S. Capitol is seen beyond a fountain on the day the House of Representatives returns from its August recess to vote on the Senate-passed H.R. 6376, the "Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" in Washington, U.S., August 12, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Democrats' landmark $430 billion climate, tax and drug pricing bill secured enough votes to pass the U.S. House on Friday.

Voting was ongoing in the Democratic-controlled chamber.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Moira Warburton in Washington; editing by Costas Pitas

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.