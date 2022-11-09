Democrats' congressional campaign chief concedes New York U.S. House race

[1/3] Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Chair U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) faces reporters to discuss the U.S. midterm election results after conceding his New York Congressional District 17 House race to Republican Mike Lawler, at a post-election news conference at DCCC Headquarters in Washington, U.S., November 9, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner















WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Incumbent U.S. Representative Sean Patrick Maloney, chairman of the Democratic Party's campaign arm, conceded his re-election race on Wednesday, but said it was still too early to know the outcome in a number of other contests or which party will control the U.S. House.

Maloney, head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, in remarks acknowledged his loss in New York's 17th district to challenger Michael Lawler, a Republican state lawmaker, and pledged to work with him for a smooth transition.

Reporting by Susan Heavey











