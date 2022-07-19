1 minute read
Democrats' policy package to include prescription drug cost controls and Obamacare fix
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that prescription drug cost controls and an Obamacare fix are the only components Democrats will seek for now in a fast-track domestic policy bill.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.