Democrats' policy package to include prescription drug cost controls and Obamacare fix

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters following the Senate Democrats weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., June 22, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that prescription drug cost controls and an Obamacare fix are the only components Democrats will seek for now in a fast-track domestic policy bill.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Leslie Adler

