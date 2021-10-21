Dental records confirm human remains found at Florida wilderness park those of Brian Laundrie - FBI

Gabrielle Petito, 22, who was reported missing on Sept. 11, 2021 after traveling with her boyfriend around the country in a van and never returned home, poses for a photo with Brian Laundrie in this undated handout photo. North Port/Florida Police/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Dental records conducted on human remains found in a Florida wilderness park have identified them as belonging to Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of murdered woman Gabby Petito, the FBI said on Thursday.

The partial human remains were found on Wednesday in a Florida wilderness area where authorities were searching for Laundrie since he was reported missing by his family in mid-September.

Petito's disappearance last month during a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend captivated the country, first as an internet sensation and then as a tabloid mystery that grew more enigmatic by the day. read more

Petito, 22, had last been seen alive on Aug. 26. Her body was discovered near the remote Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in Bridger-Teton National Forest in western Wyoming.

Medical examiners found that she had been strangled.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.