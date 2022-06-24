Deutsche Bank will cover travel costs for employees seeking abortions -source

The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank are pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, September 21, 2020.

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) is updating its U.S. healthcare policy to cover travel costs for any medical procedure, including abortion, that is not offered within 100 miles of an employees' home, according to a source familiar.

Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall

