1 minute read
Deutsche Bank will cover travel costs for employees seeking abortions -source
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) is updating its U.S. healthcare policy to cover travel costs for any medical procedure, including abortion, that is not offered within 100 miles of an employees' home, according to a source familiar.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Mark Porter
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.