Deutsche Bank will cover travel costs for employees seeking abortions -source

JPMorgan to cover U.S. staff travel costs for out-of-state abortions -memo

, article with gallery

United States · June 24, 2022 · 6:35 PM UTC · undefined ago · undefined ago

America's largest bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co , will cover expenses for U.S.-based employees who need to travel far from home to get a medical service, including "legal abortions," according to a staff memo the bank sent earlier this month and seen by Reuters on Friday.