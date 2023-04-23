Disneyland dragon catches fire in California, no injuries reported

April 23 (Reuters) - A 45-foot tall Disneyland dragon burst into flames after catching fire late on Saturday during a show in Anaheim, California, causing those in attendance to flee, local media and officials said, adding no injuries or deaths were reported.

"The dragon's head started to glow, and I see fire and kind of smoke coming out," Elaine Gilmer, who was at the event, told ABC News.

Videos from the incident showed the dragon fully engulfed in flames, leading to cast members being evacuated from Tom Sawyer Island, where the show was staged.

The Anaheim Fire Department said no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was being probed.

ABC News cited videos of the incident showing guests watching and recording the show's unplanned conclusion while a loudspeaker informed them that the "performance cannot continue due to unforeseen circumstances."

The response to the incident went relatively smoothly, according to ABC News.

