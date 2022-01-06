'Do not follow the big lie': Americans speak on first anniversary of U.S. Capitol attack

U.S. Capitol Police members are briefed by Chief J. Thomas Manger on the east side of the U.S. Capitol on the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Here are reactions on the first anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of supporters of Republican then-President Donald Trump in a failed bid to halt certification of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

"We must be absolutely clear about what is true and what is a lie. Here's the truth: A former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He's done so because he values power over principle. ...

"One year ago today in this sacred place, democracy was attacked. Simply attacked. The will of the people was under assault. The Constitution, our Constitution, faced the gravest of threats. ...

"The former president and his supporters have decided the only way for them to win is to suppress your vote and subvert our elections. ...

"He's just not a former president; he's a defeated former president."

SENATE MAJORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER, A DEMOCRAT

"I'm pleading with Republican voters, Republican people across the country: Do not follow the Big Lie. Your ideology doesn't have to be the same as ours. We can disagree respectfully, but we cannot follow a big lie."

U.S. SENATE REPUBLICAN LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL

"January 6th, 2021, was a dark day for Congress and our country. The United States Capitol, the seat of the first branch of our federal government, was stormed by criminals who brutalized police officers and used force to try to stop Congress from doing its job. ...

"As I said yesterday, it has been stunning to see some Washington Democrats try to exploit this anniversary to advance partisan policy goals that long predated this event. It is especially jaw-dropping to hear some Senate Democrats invoke the mob's attempt to disrupt our country's norms, rules, and institutions as a justification to discard our norms, rules, and institutions themselves."

REPUBLICAN U.S. REPRESENTATIVE LIZ CHENEY, VICE CHAIR OF THE HOUSE JAN. 6 COMMITTEE

"Our institutions held, but they only held because of the people who were willing to stand up against the pressure from former President Trump.

"The threat continues. Former President Trump continues to make the same claims that he knows caused violence on Jan. 6."

REPUBLICAN U.S. REPRESENTATIVE ADAM KINZINGER, HOUSE JAN. 6 COMMITTEE MEMBER

"I'm really disappointed today. I'm sad ... mostly because we haven't made progress ... as the American people, particularly as Republicans, I think we're almost in a worse position than we were the day after Jan. 6."

REPUBLICAN U.S. SENATOR MITT ROMNEY

"We ignore the lessons of Jan. 6 at our own peril. Democracy is fragile; it cannot survive without leaders of integrity and character who care more about the strength of our Republic than about winning the next election."

DEMOCRATIC FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA

"One year ago, a violent attack on our Capitol made it clear just how fragile the American experiment in democracy really is. And while the broken windows have been repaired and many of the rioters have been brought to justice, the truth is that our democracy is at greater risk today than it was back then.

"Although initially rejected by many Republicans, the claims that fanned the flames of violence on January 6th have since been embraced by a sizeable portion of voters and elected officials – many of whom know better. ...

"Historically, Americans have been defenders of democracy and freedom around the world – especially when it’s under attack. But we can’t serve that role when leading figures in one of our two major political parties are actively undermining democracy at home. We can’t set an example when our own leaders are willing to fabricate lies and cast doubt on the results of free and fair elections."

