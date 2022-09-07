Document seized from Trump home described foreign government's nuclear capabilities -Washington Post

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 3, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - A document describing a foreign government's military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities, was found in the FBI's search last month of former President Donald Trump's Florida home, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The Post report, which cited people familiar with the matter, did not identify the foreign government discussed in the document.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Eric Beech

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.