Donald Trump, adult children must testify in New York attorney general probe

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

NEW YORK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - A New York state judge on Thursday ruled that former U.S. President Donald Trump, his son Donald Jr. and his daughter Ivanka must comply with subpoenas to testify in a probe by state Attorney General Letitia James into their family business.

Reporting by New York newsroom

