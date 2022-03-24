1 minute read
Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton, others over Russian collusion allegations
WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - Donald Trump on Thursday sued Hillary Clinton and several other Democrats, alleging they tried to rig the 2016 U.S. presidential election by tying his campaign to Russia.
Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Jan Wolfe
