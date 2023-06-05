Drone sighting disrupting flights at Pittsburgh airport















WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Monday a drone sighting had disrupted some flights at Pittsburgh International Airport because of a drone sighting.

The FAA said in a statement it has temporarily suspended some arrivals and departures as local enforcement attempts to locate the drone operator. The FAA said in a notice that airplanes could face up to 60 minute delays in arrivals because of the sighting.

Reporting by David Shepardson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.