Dutch soldier dies after shooting in the United States

AMSTERDAM, Aug 29 (Reuters) - A Dutch special forces soldier shot outside his hotel in the U.S. city of Indianapolis three days ago has died of his injuries, the Dutch Defence Ministry said on Monday.

Three Dutch commandos in the United States for training exercises were wounded in the shooting, which happened while they were off duty on Friday. read more

The two other men were stable in hospital, the ministry said, without giving new details about the incident.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) police officer told broadcaster FOX 59 it appeared there was an altercation earlier away from the Hampton Inn in downtown Indianapolis.

