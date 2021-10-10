Skip to main content

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Naalehu, Hawaii – USGS

1 minute read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck near Naalehu, Hawaii on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was at a depth of 17.1 km and was about 29 km south of Naalehu, the USGS said.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the earthquake.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

