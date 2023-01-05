Eight people found shot dead in Utah home















Jan 4 (Reuters) - Eight people including five minors were found dead of gunshot wounds on Wednesday at a home in Enoch, Utah, city officials said in a press release.

Police summoned to the home for a welfare check found the bodies of three adults and five minors, the statement said.

"Each appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds. At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to the public or that there are any suspects at large," the statement said.

"This investigation is still active and more information will be provided at a later time."

Enoch, with a population of about 8,000, is in southwestern Utah, about 250 miles (400 km) south of Salt Lake City.

Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Tom Hogue











