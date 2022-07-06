1 minute read
Eighth victim dies from injuries suffered in Highland Park shooting -media reports
July 6 (Reuters) - An eighth victim has died from injuries suffered in the shooting at an Independence Day parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, media reports said on Wednesday.
Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, was pronounced dead on Wednesday morning at Evanston Hospital, a reporter for the local NBC affiliate said on Twitter.
Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Katharine Jackson; Editing by Tim Ahmann
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.