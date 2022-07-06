Eighth victim dies from injuries suffered in Highland Park shooting -media reports

Community members gather at a memorial site near the parade route the day after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, U.S. July 5, 2022. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

July 6 (Reuters) - An eighth victim has died from injuries suffered in the shooting at an Independence Day parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, media reports said on Wednesday.

Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, was pronounced dead on Wednesday morning at Evanston Hospital, a reporter for the local NBC affiliate said on Twitter.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Katharine Jackson; Editing by Tim Ahmann

