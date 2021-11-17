Eighty percent of Americans 12 and older have had at least one COVID-19 shot-White House

Julissa Vasquez, 23, receives a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination as part of a vaccine drive by the Fernandeno Tataviam Band of Mission Indians in Arleta, Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 23, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Eighty percent of Americans 12 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said on Wednesday, highlighting a promising milestone in efforts to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Speaking to reporters, Zients also said 2.6 million kids aged 5-11 will have gotten their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine by end of Wednesday.

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein and Alexandra Alper

