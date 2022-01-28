Eli Lilly expects FDA to decline expanded use of Olumiant for eczema

An Eli Lilly and Company pharmaceutical manufacturing plant is pictured at 50 ImClone Drive in Branchburg, New Jersey, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) said on Friday it expects the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to decline the approval of expanded use of its rheumatoid arthritis drug Olumiant as a treatment for adults with moderate-to-severe eczema.

"At this point, the company does not have alignment with the FDA on the indicated population," the drugmaker said.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

