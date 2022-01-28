United States1 minute read
Eli Lilly expects FDA to decline expanded use of Olumiant for eczema
Jan 28 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) said on Friday it expects the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to decline the approval of expanded use of its rheumatoid arthritis drug Olumiant as a treatment for adults with moderate-to-severe eczema.
"At this point, the company does not have alignment with the FDA on the indicated population," the drugmaker said.
Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri
