WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA.O) and social media platform Twitter, is meeting U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in the Democratic lawmaker's Washington office, an aide said on Wednesday.

The aide did not say what the topic of the meeting was.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler











