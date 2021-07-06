Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Elsa could make landfall along Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday- NHC

1 minute read

July 6 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Elsa could be near hurricane strength before it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Tuesday.

Elsa is located about 65 miles (105 km) west-northwest of Florida's Key West, with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

"On Wednesday morning, Elsa is forecast to make landfall along the north Florida Gulf coast and then move across the southeastern United States through Thursday."

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 2:47 PM UTCDeath toll in Florida building collapse rises to 32

The death toll from a partially collapsed Miami-area condominium rose by four to 32 as rescue workers braced for a tropical storm and relatives of a deceased family of four prepared for the disaster's first funeral, officials said on Tuesday.

United StatesLiability from Florida condo collapse: everyone will 'blame everybody else'
United StatesPromise vs practice: Police body-cam delays in Texas capital frustrate reformers
United StatesTropical storm Elsa exits Cuba trailing heavy rains, takes aim at Florida
United StatesU.S. lobby groups write battle plan to beat Biden tax hikes