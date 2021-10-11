Skip to main content

United States

Small plane crash near San Diego damages homes, injures 2

Oct 11 (Reuters) - A small aircraft crashed near a high school campus in San Diego on Monday, destroying two homes and damaging a third while also injuring at least two people, officials and local media said.

At least two homes appeared to have been destroyed by an ensuing fire, an NBC affiliate reported.

At least two people were taken to hospital, according to CBS47.

The Santana High School, located some three blocks from the crash, said on Twitter that all its students were "secure."

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said a few streets were closed due to the crash and added that the Federal Aviation Administration and the ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​National Transportation Safety Board would be handling the probe into the crash.

