Energy permitting bill to be attached to stop-gap spending bill -U.S. Senate leader Schumer

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters following the Senate Democrats weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 7, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - A bill aimed at updating federal permitting of energy pipelines and other facilities will be attached to a temporary spending bill that must be enacted before Sept. 30, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer confirmed on Tuesday.

Schumer's move comes as an increasing number of Democrats in the House of Representatives are opposing the move to speed fossil fuel projects that would contribute to climate change problems. read more

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Makini Brice Editing by Chris Reese

