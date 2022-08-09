1 minute read
Eric Trump: FBI raid conducted over documents sought by National Archives
WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's son Eric Trump told Fox News that the FBI raid on Monday of his father's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida was conducted over documents sought by the National Archives.
Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
