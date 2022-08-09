Eric Trump: FBI raid conducted over documents sought by National Archives

1 minute read

Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather by the White House ahead of Trump's speech to contest the certification by the U.S. Congress of the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's son Eric Trump told Fox News that the FBI raid on Monday of his father's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida was conducted over documents sought by the National Archives.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.