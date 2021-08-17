Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Events requiring vaccination proof can opt out of masks, Nevada governor says

2 minute read

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Democratic U.S. vice presidential nominee and Senator Kamala Harris wave to supporters during a drive-in campaign event in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 2, 2020. REUTERS/David Becker/File Photo

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Nevada governor Steve Sisolak said late on Monday that large event operators will be allowed to opt out of the state's mask requirements if they can verify that attendees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Those partially vaccinated and children could still attend provided they wear a mask, he said.

"If a large event venue chooses to require vaccination proof for all attendees, those that are FULLY vaccinated will be allowed to take their masks off," the Democratic governor wrote on Twitter.

Sisolak said the exception was "not a mandate", but an option available for those operating venues with the capacity of 4,000 or more.

His announcement comes after San Francisco and New Orleans joined New York City in ordering patrons to show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, gyms and other venues in an effort to stem the fast-spreading Delta variant. read more

Shortly after the governor's announcement, National Football League (NFL) team Las Vegas Raiders, said that starting from Sept. 13, it will require all its fans at home games to present proof of vaccination, a first in the NFL.

The Raiders owner Mark Davis said the move was consulted with governor Sisolak and other community leaders and added that fans would be offered vaccination on site prior to home games.

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · August 16, 2021 · 9:48 PM UTC

U.S. appeals judge's order reviving Trump 'remain in Mexico' program

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday appealed a federal judge's order to reinstate a controversial immigration program that forced tens of thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico for the resolution of their U.S. asylum cases.

United States
New Yorkers largely back mayor's vaccine mandate to dine out
United States
Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall, slams Florida Panhandle
United States
Gold Star mothers' hearts ache after Taliban takeover of Afghanistan
United States
Billionaire Kraft's paper mill causes pollution crisis in South Carolina