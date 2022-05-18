Ex-Minneapolis officer pleads guilty in George Floyd case -report

Former Minnesota police officer Thomas Lane poses in a combination of booking photographs at Hennepin County Jail in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. June 3, 2020. Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

May 18 (Reuters) - Ex-Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane pleaded guilty on Wednesday to aiding and abetting manslaughter in the murder of George Floyd, who died in 2020 when a fellow police officer kneeled on his neck, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; edited by Susan Heavey

