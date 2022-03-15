Ex-Proud Boys chairman Tarrio ordered detained pending trial in Capitol riots case

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio leaves the D.C. Central Detention Facility where he had been held since September 2021, in Washington, U.S., January 14, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - A U.S. magistrate judge in Miami on Tuesday ordered that former Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio should be detained while he awaits trial on charges stemming from the riots at the U.S. Capitol, a Justice Department spokesman confirmed.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch

