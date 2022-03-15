1 minute read
Ex-Proud Boys chairman Tarrio ordered detained pending trial in Capitol riots case
WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - A U.S. magistrate judge in Miami on Tuesday ordered that former Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio should be detained while he awaits trial on charges stemming from the riots at the U.S. Capitol, a Justice Department spokesman confirmed.
Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch
