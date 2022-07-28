Ex-Treasury Secretary Mnuchin interviewed by panel probing U.S. Capitol attack - CNN

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks during a news conference to announce the Trump administration's restoration of sanctions on Iran, at the U.S. State Department in Washington, U.S., September 21, 2020. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has been interviewed by the U.S. House of Representatives panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, CNN reported on Thursday.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Paul Grant

