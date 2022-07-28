1 minute read
Ex-Treasury Secretary Mnuchin interviewed by panel probing U.S. Capitol attack - CNN
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has been interviewed by the U.S. House of Representatives panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, CNN reported on Thursday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Paul Grant
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.