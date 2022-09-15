Ex-White House chief of staff Meadows complies with subpoena - CNN

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks to reporters following a television interview, outside the White House in Washington, U.S. October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who served under Donald Trump, has complied with a subpoena from the Justice Department’s investigation into the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

That makes him the highest-ranking Trump official known to have responded to a subpoena in the federal investigation, CNN said.

The onslaught on the Capitol by Trump supporters led to several deaths, injured police officers and delayed certification of Democratic President Joe Biden's victory over Republican Trump in the November 2020 election.

Meadows provided the same materials he gave to the Jan. 6 committee investigating the attack, satisfying the obligations of the subpoena, CNN reported, according to an unnamed source.

Meadows initially cooperated with the Jan. 6 committee in 2021, but later sued the panel over the subpoenas.

The U.S. House of Representatives earlier this year voted to refer Meadows to the U.S. Justice Department for contempt of Congress, but the department declined to charge him.

Reuters could not immediately contact Meadows for comment.

Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

