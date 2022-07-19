EXCLUSIVE Biden to issue climate executive orders Wednesday -sources

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event to celebrate passage of the "Safer Communities Act," on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will issue executive orders on Wednesday aimed at addressing the climate crisis, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Don’t be disappointed if you don’t see a climate emergency tomorrow," one source said.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Valerie Volcovici; Writing by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Susan Heavey

