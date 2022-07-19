1 minute read
EXCLUSIVE Biden to issue climate executive orders Wednesday -sources
WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will issue executive orders on Wednesday aimed at addressing the climate crisis, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
"Don’t be disappointed if you don’t see a climate emergency tomorrow," one source said.
Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Valerie Volcovici; Writing by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Susan Heavey
