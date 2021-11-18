EXCLUSIVE U.S. EPA plans to propose compliance deadline extension for biofuel laws

Signage is seen at the headquarters of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plans to propose as early as Thursday an extension to deadlines for 2020 and 2021 for oil refiners to prove compliance with the nation's biofuel blending laws, the agency said.

Under U.S. law, refiners must blend billions of gallons of biofuels into their fuel mix, or buy compliance credits from those that do.

Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Jarrett Renshaw

