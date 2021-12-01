Exclusive: U.S. to extend transit mask mandate through mid-March, sources say

Air travelers make their way past a sign mandating face masks for all during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Phoenix international airport in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration will extend requirements for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations through mid-March to address ongoing COVID-19 risks, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

A formal announcement extending the requirements through March 18 is expected on Thursday, the sources said. The White House and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) declined to comment. TSA in August extended the transportation mask order that runs through Jan. 18.

