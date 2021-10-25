Skip to main content

United States

EXCLUSIVE U.S. Treasury names former JP Morgan executive as racial equity czar

1 minute read

The U.S. Treasury building is seen in Washington, September 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has named Janis Bowdler, a Latina activist and former head of the philanthropic arm of JP Morgan Chase (JITAX.O), as the first-ever counselor for racial equity at the Treasury Department, a Treasury official said on Monday.

The move comes after a racial equity review at Treasury during the first 200 days of the Biden administration showed the need for a champion to head economic policy initiatives to advance racial equity, the official said.

Bowdler will also work to set up an external racial equity advisory committee at Treasury, including academics, researchers, community activists and advocates.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 4:13 PM UTC

Biden says he hopes Democrats reach spending deal this week

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday held out hope for an agreement on his major spending plans before attending a climate summit in Scotland, while the White House said Democratic negotiators were closing in on a deal.

United States
U.S. to invest $70 mln to boost access to COVID-19 tests
United States
U.S. to outline Nov. 8 international travel reopening, vaccination rules
United States
Mudslides, power outages as storm drenches burn-scarred California
United States
Analysis: Drug pricing reform opponents win most pharma lobbying money