FAA chief says zero tolerance for unruly air passengers should continue

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - The outgoing head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Tuesday the agency's "zero tolerance policy" for addressing unruly passengers should remain in place indefinitely.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson, who is stepping down later this week, told reporters the policy first imposed in January 2021 should remain even if the Biden administration decides to lift a mandate requiring masks onboard airplanes.

The Biden administration has extended the transit mask mandate through April 18 and is considering whether it should end or again be continued.

