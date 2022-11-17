FAA OKs new $4.2 billion terminal at New York's JFK airport















WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration granted final environmental approval for construction of a new $4.2 billion terminal at New York City's John F. Kennedy Airport, the state said Thursday.

New York state Governor Kathy Hochul said construction will begin early next year to build a 1.2 million-square foot (111,480-square-meter), 10-gate terminal at JFK.

The new Terminal 6 will be built in two phases, with the first new gates opening in 2026. The new terminal will be used by JetBlue (JBLU.O) and Lufthansa Group (LHAG.DE).

Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis











